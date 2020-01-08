The staff of U.S. Representative John Rose (TN-6) will be in Fairfield Glade on Friday, Jan. 17, to meet with local citizens who need assistance with federal services.
“I am thrilled to have a talented district staff serving the good folks of Tennessee’s 6th District. We are focused on providing top-notch constituent services for all 19 counties,” said Rose. “Knowing that at times it may be difficult to travel to one of our two district offices, I have directed my district staff to periodically set up office hours in other locations throughout our 19 county-district. This will allow everyone in the 6th District to have face-to-face access to my district staff and the services we provide.
“The next opportunity for constituents to take advantage of these remote office hours will be in Fairfield Glade,” Rose announced. “My staff will be meeting with constituents at the Fairfield Glade Mall on Friday, Jan. 17, from 1 to 2 p.m. Central Time. Constituents who do not need a face-to-face meeting may call the Cookeville office to discuss any questions at 931-854-9430.”
U.S. Representative John Rose represents Tennessee’s 6th Congressional District and resides in Cookeville with his wife, Chelsea, and their son, Guy. The 6th District includes Cannon, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, DeKalb, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, White and Wilson counties as well as portions of Cheatham and Van Buren counties.
