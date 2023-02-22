By Donna K. Fitzgerald | Sun contributor
Kinseekers at Fairfield Glade is excited to welcome its founder, Joyce Rorabaugh, as speaker for its Thursday, March 2, meeting.
Rorabaugh is chief archivist at The Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center. She has about 40 years of experience in genealogical research and has volunteered at several historical societies over the years.
In addition, she has a certification in archival management from the Tennessee State Library and Archives.
Rorabaugh has served at the Archives since 2011 and currently manages the operations of Cumberland County Archives and Family History Center.
Volunteers actively assist in processing and archiving the county’s historical records and private collections.
In addition, Rorabaugh has contributed significantly to the community, teaching genealogy techniques to beginners and advanced researchers alike.
She will reprise her recent presentation, Land Ho! What Can Be Found in Land Records for members and guests at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr., Fairfield Glade.
The event will commence at 1 p.m.
Rorabaugh will cover the history of land records and the laws that govern them.
She will teach Kinseekers how to understand the land descriptions found in the records created during ancestors’ lifetimes, and discuss the various types of deeds and where to find them in person and online.
Rorabaugh will also tell the group about all the valuable genealogical clues in deeds.
Kinseekers meets at Fairfield Glade from 1-3 p.m. the first Thursday of each month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.