Make plans to attend the seventh annual Cruisin’ into Summer event from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
The Fairfield Glade Cruise-In will be at The Square at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
Each year, Cruisin’ into Summer gets bigger and better with lots of beautiful
cars, delicious food, activities for the kids, gift bags and prizes.
There will be music from the ’50s and ’60s provided by Commander Flashback’s Traveling Parties
New this year will be a bake sale, a hula dancing demonstration by Cumberland County Queens at 1 p.m., and corn hole games open to all.
Cruisin’ into Summer is hosted by the Plateau Corvette Club and all car enthusiasts are encouraged to attend.
The East Tennessee Corvette Club joined the fun in previous years with lots of beautiful cars, and they will again be in Fairfield Glade, along with Cookeville Corvette Club, Pistons Car Club, Crossville Cruisers, Plateau British Club and Fairfield Glade Porsche Club.
While Corvettes should be plentiful, all makes and models are welcome. Anyone who happens to have a classic car they’d like to share with everyone is welcome to cruise right in.
Make sure to pick up a ballot at the registration table to vote for favorite car.
Everyone attending can vote using criteria such as oldest, fastest, coolest, funniest, most original, most customized, or whatever their criteria.
Votes will be tallied at 2 p.m. and the winner will receive the People’s Choice trophy, sponsored by Dave Kirk Automotive.
Also, there will be a drawing at 2:15 p.m. for gift cards, gift certificates and more.
Guest parking will be available at The Center at Fairfield Glade at 128 Stonehenge Dr., and the CMC Wellness Complex at 130 Stonehenge Dr. Shuttle buses will run from both locations to the event.
A very special thank you to Zurich Homes for sponsoring the 2022 Cruisin into Summer Event.
The Plateau Corvette Club is the third largest Corvette Club in the Southeast. The club is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.
It began with a group of Corvette owners in Fairfield Glade, but membership quickly expanded to include people from Crossville, Cookeville, Monterey, Livingston and Sparta.
The group meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at Crossville Outlet Mall.
The club takes great road trips stopping at different dining venues and is invol-ved in many charitable events.
Email plateaucorvette@gmail.com for more details about the club
Call 931-484-3722 for more about Cruisin’ into Summer.
