Jake Hoot, winner of NBC’s “The Voice, will headline the supercharged Rockin’ the Strip concert July 11 at Crossville Dragway. Events, including a car show and burnout contest, as well as performances by Chris Hennessee and the Jamey Johnson Band, are planned from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tickets are $20-$50 and are available at tickets.thefoat.com. An incorrect phone number was listed in the May issue of Cumberland Now; due to the COVID-19 crisis and possibility of changing regulations, it is recommended to call 931-210-6607 to make sure the event is still planned before leaving home.
Rockin’ the Strip number correction
Tags
Cheryl Duncan
Assistant Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Everett Leon Shrum, 87, of Crossville, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Cumberland Medical Center. He was born May 11, 1932, in Cumberland County, son of the late William Nick Shrum and Grace (Wetherton) Shrum. Everett proudly served his country in the United States Army. He then worke…
Graveside funeral services for Clara Long Broughton, 90, of Monterey, will be conducted on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. (EDT) at the Chattanooga National Cemetery in Chattanooga. Mrs. Broughton was born on March 22, 1930, in Detroit, MI, to the late Almon and Ruth Hazel Jones Long who w…
Deborah Ann Johnson Bilbrey, 66, of Pikeville, died Saturday, May 2, 2020. Deborah worked as a patrol officer for the state of Virginia Department of Transportation for over 20 years. She enjoyed crocheting, crafts, collecting antiques and shopping for everyone but herself. Preceding Deborah…
Most Popular
Articles
- Exchange of gunfire said over presence of female visitor
- Church leaders find silver linings during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Chronicle changes to two days a week
- Cumberland records COVID-19 death
- Two community traditions canceled
- Residents keep in touch with families
- Felony assault charged man with golf club
- Intermission continues at CCP
- Wellness Complex to reopen May 18
- Weighing the risk of reopening
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.