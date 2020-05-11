Jake Hoot_Web.jpg
Jake Hoot, winner of NBC’s “The Voice, will headline the supercharged Rockin’ the Strip concert July 11 at Crossville Dragway. Events, including a car show and burnout contest, as well as performances by Chris Hennessee and the Jamey Johnson Band, are planned from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tickets are $20-$50 and are available at tickets.thefoat.com. An incorrect phone number was listed in the May issue of Cumberland Now; due to the COVID-19 crisis and possibility of changing regulations, it is recommended to call 931-210-6607 to make sure the event is still planned before leaving home.

