Members of our Roads and Bridges Department are being recognized for their efforts in assisting the Heatherhurst Golf Maintenance department shore up the creek by the forward tee and bridge on Crag No. 17.
This particular area washes and erodes every time the Glade sees a big rain event. Additionally, with more construction upstream, the water flows faster. We often need help with shoring up the creek bank and bridge footers.
Mark Knaebel, Heatherhurst golf maintenance superintendent, reached out to Bill Heidle, community services manager, for help. He scheduled time and brought two backhoes and crew members. Bill put one backhoe in the creek and the other on top, and stacked rocks for two days.
The result is amazing. They moved and stacked rocks as big as a golf cart to build a better than ever wall on the creek and to protect the bridge footers.
A great job done by one department for another. Not only did it save money, they did a better job than anyone you could hire. Thanks, guys!
