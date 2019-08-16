The “Ride to the Sky” is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14. The cycling event will include 10-mile, 36-mile, 62-mile and 100-mile route options. After completing a route, cyclists will enjoy a BBQ lunch and local craft brews. Proceeds from the event will benefit Carmen’s Fund, a free CPR education program.
The 2019 Ride to the Sky routes will primarily follow the “Crazy George” route from Cookeville to Granville, then Gainesboro to Dodson Branch, then Rickman to Thorn Gap and finally to Stamps Shady Grove and back. The Ride to the Sky will begin and conclude adjacent to Red Silo Brewing Company, 118 W First St., Cookeville.
“The ride is always a lot of fun and we are excited to offer updated route options and a new venue this year for the after party,” said Chris Wakefield, Ride to the Sky committee chairman.
Sponsors for the Ride to the Sky include Tennessee Heart, First Tennessee, REI, Papa Tony’s BBQ, Caney Fork Cycles, Red Silo, Outdoor Experience, Monterey Foods and Wakefield Venture Group.
Tickets for the ride are $50 per person and includes snacks and lunch. To register as a cyclist, view routes or for more information, please visit www.RideToTheSky.org.
