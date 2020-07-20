The bios for the candidates are posted on the website, along with what they believe to be the primary issues facing the community. Also posted on the club’s website are eight questions posed by the Election Committee, and the responses from the candidates. Visit www.fairfieldglade.cc to view candidate bios and responses.
The Candidates Forum will be available to view on the member website by Aug. 3.
Voting will run from Monday, Aug. 10 through Friday, Sept. 4.
Election ballots for members in good standing as of July 17 will be emailed or mailed, based on your preference, the week of Aug. 10. In “good standing” is defined as not being delinquent with respect to payment of assessments, fees and fines.
Voters must use either the web link provided in the email sent from our voting service or the provided manual ballot and pre-addressed envelope to cast their votes and return their ballot to the independent tabulating agency no later than Sept. 4.
Please ensure that member records has your correct email address. If you need to change it, please email your correct information to memberrecords@fairfieldglade.cc.
