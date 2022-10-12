The 13th annual Fairfield Glade Lions Club Reverse Raffle, a state-sanctioned event, was a huge success thanks to the club’s generous corporate sponsors Cumberland Eye Care, M. Stewart Galloway M.D., Zurich Homes, patron prize donors and ticket purchasers.
Agencies receiving donations from this year’s event are Fairfield Glade Resident Services, Kids on the Rise, Fairfield Glade Volunteer Fire Department, Phoenix School, United Fund of Cumberland County, House of Hope and Avalon Center.
Tickets for the 2023 Reverse Raffle will be on sale beginning in May 2023, and the drawing will be held in August 2023.
The drawing will be held live at The Center.
