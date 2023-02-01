The Korean War Veterans Association Plateau Chapter 297 will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Christ Lutheran Church at 481 Snead Dr., Fairfield Glade.
Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Frank Piacine will discuss his service in Kuwait and Iraq from 2003-’04 as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Piacine served a total of 23 1/2 years in a variety of assignments on active and Reserve duty, including with the 101st Airborne Division, the First Marine Expeditionary Command along with overseas tours in Europe and South Korea.
Piacine now lives in Crossville with his wife, Robin.
Family members and visitors are all welcome to attend.
Different levels of membership are available.
All area Korean War veterans who are not members are particularly encouraged to attend and join.
Call KWVA Secretary Robin Piacine at 931-456-1332 for more information. Refreshments will be provided along with a time to socialize after the meeting.
