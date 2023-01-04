We need more restaurants, say some Fairfield Glade residents who yearn for a greater variety of choices on where to eat out.
We need an “upscale” restaurant for fine dining — brass and class — some of them will add, getting particular.
“Build it and they will come,” one resident wrote on a Fairfield Glade social media site where an unfulfilled desire for more and better restaurants is always a hot topic.
OK, so have at it.
Not so fast.
The idea of starting a restaurant and keeping it in business comes with a multitude of challenges for a restaurateur, industry experts say. That is especially true in these times of high inflation, supply chain disruptions and difficulties in hiring and retaining help.
The difficulties are even greater in Fairfield Glade, a rural community of about 9,200 people — overwhelmingly retirees no longer in the workforce — and with only a seasonal draw of visitors.
“I don’t know that you have the demographics for more restaurants,” Sara Beth Urban, president and chief executive of the Nashville-based restaurant, hotel and tourism industry group HospitalityTN, said in a telephone interview with the Glade Sun.
Urban is familiar with Fairfield Glade’s restaurant scene. Her in-laws live here, and she and her family visit them often. She knows that none of the 10 or so restaurants here are “upscale.”
She also knows that business can be difficult for restaurants during the winter months when there are far fewer visitors than there are during golf season.
For example, sales for Fairfield Glade Community Club’s food and beverage operations, mainly Stonehenge Grille, typically fall by 40% from October-November when the golf season is winding down, according to General Manager Bob Weber.
Sales drop an additional 10% after that as some residents leave for warmer climates.
Because there are fewer customers during the winter, some restaurants reduce the number of days they are open weekly.
Adding to the problem of undesirable demographics are the extraordinary costs during this time of high inflation.
“It’s significantly more expensive to start a restaurant now than before,” Urban said.
There’s also the continuing problem of the supply chain, disrupted ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. In addition to the difficulty in getting the right food supplies for their menus, owners of upstart restaurants have the additional challenge of acquiring equipment that might not be available.
But Urban believes the biggest issue is the workforce — getting enough people to staff the restaurant.
“Without that, you’re not going very far,” she said.
Restaurants long have struggled to hire and retain employees, even more so since the pandemic. But Kat Kinsman, executive features editor of the nationally distributed Food & Wine magazine, sees that changing as owners and managers begin to treat employees better. That is because employees have come to know how essential they are to the business.
“Employees are more empowered now than ever before,” Kinsman said.
Many restaurant employees left their jobs because of historically low wages and how they were treated — overworked and under-appreciated.
“Owners were left scrambling for whatever help they could find,” she said.
Restaurant owners have begun to understand that they need to offer not only higher pay but also some benefits and be mindful of employees’ needs beyond work, such as their family commitments. Kinsman said some owners now offer their employees flexibility in their work schedules, partly as a result of restaurants shortening their hours, and have built partnerships with businesses, including health clubs and daycare centers, for their employees to use.
Such “humanizing” of restaurant workers is long overdue, Kinsman said.
Offering more attractive wages and some benefits, even if not health insurance, will mean higher costs for restaurants and, in turn, higher prices on menus or smaller portions of servings.
Kinsman said that will require buy-in from customers who, like the owners, need to acknowledge that restaurant employees should make a decent living, too.
She said operators can help customers understand by including notes on menus explaining food and price changes, offering the explanations on social media and stopping by tables for a brief meet-and-greet. In addition to heading off complaints, that is good for customer relations.
Expectations for the financial health of restaurants in the new year are mixed as inflation continues to crimp personal finances. On the one hand, the National Restaurant Association says more people have indicated they are eager to get back to eating out more often in 2023. On the other, it reports that more than eight in 10 consumers planned to be more cautious with their spending.
There are many reasons why restaurants succeed and fail. (See sidebar lists.) Beyond those, effectively promoting a restaurant was the primary difference between success and failure, according to research circulated in the Cornell University Hospitality Quarterly Journal in 2015. Although that study by a team of researchers was conducted before the pandemic, its findings remain relevant.
“Most successful owners attributed their success to their marketing savvy, whereas the failed owners often blamed their failure on competitors’ intensive marketing activities,” the team said. “Thus, it is clear that knowledge of marketing functions is essential for successful operation of restaurants.”
Industry experts agree that a restaurant requires a detailed, thorough plan based on sound research for financing and operating it and that the owner/operator must have business acumen and people skills.
Without that, the restaurant likely will run on a wing and a prayer.
