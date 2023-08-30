Residents of Hickory Ridge and Chestnut Ridge are still waiting for paving of their roads.
“It’s been 16 years and the streets have not been completed,” said Michael Bond, a resident on Chestnut Ridge, located near Hickory Ridge Lane in Fairfield Glade. “The most recent subdivision is Chestnut Ridge, and those have been over four years now.
“Subdivision regulations, I think, are pretty darn clear that two years is the maximum,” he added. “You need to put in the final street surfacing within two years of the preliminary plat approval.”
Cumberland County Road Superintendent Stanley Hall told the Cumberland County Regional Planning Commission in August, “The original Hickory Ridge was developed, and there’s three plats off of this one. None of them have been finished.”
Hall had hoped to have the roads paved earlier in the year. Initial estimates put the cost around $143,000.
But that didn’t account for extra asphalt needed to have the road reach the curbing to ensure proper drainage. Hall had recommended an extra 1-2 inches of asphalt in some areas.
Hall said that increased the cost to about $190,000.
Hall said he thought an agreement had been reached in July with property developer Tom Anderson, owner of Fairfield Glade Homes/Glade Realty. Hall said Anderson had agreed to pay about $160,000.
Hall said, “I agreed to go ahead and finish it out.”
But days later Hall received an email — reviewed by the Chronicle via a public records request — returning to the original amount of $143,000.
In the email, Mark Hyder, principal broker, said the initial letter of credit for the road paving had been $157,850.
That’s the amount owner Anderson had in his mind when talking to the group in July, Hyder wrote.
But an updated quote from Rogers Group earlier in the year had reduced that amount to $143,500, and the company provided a letter of credit in that amount.
“The correct amount we are willing to invest into this project is $143,500, which will allow for a tack coat and 1-inch surface addition,” Hyder wrote.
In a second email, Hyder added, “Hopefully you can find the funds to allow completion of anything else you would like to see done.”
Now, Hall says they’re at an impasse.
Anderson purchased Fairfield Glade Homes/Glade Realty in 2017 from Wyndham. The purchase included about 1,600 acres, with Anderson saying he hoped to develop 30-40 houses annually.
Hickory Ridge Lane is off Catoosa Blvd. in Fairfield Glade. The development took place over four phases. The earliest homes in the development were purchased in 2008.
Today, there are about 120 lots served by Hickory Ridge Lane and the roads coming off it. Tax maps show about 100 lots includes residences, according to a Google Earth image from October 2022.
All have been accepted as county roads, though they had not been paved as required under the county’s road rules.
Across the road, Chestnut Ridge Lane is under development. This subdivision includes 60 lots with 38 residences, according to the same Google Earth imagery.
Chestnut Ridge Lane and Chestnut Ridge Court have also not yet had final paving.
However, these roads have also not been accepted by the county as official county roads.
The planning commission has been seeking a paving schedule from Fairfield Homes since the issue was brought forward last winter.
Hyder did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
