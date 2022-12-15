Fairfield Glade Community Club held a town hall meeting to update the membership on the Druid Hills Golf Club project at The Center on Dec. 2.
Greg Jones, chairman of the Druid Hills Project steering committee, said they approached the project discussions and initial planning with two questions.
Those two questions were, as Jones asked, “What does the community want above the must have’s … and what will the community support above the must-have requirements for the Druid Hills Clubhouse?”
Since the update offered on the project at the annual meeting in September, the Club has completed soil bores to provided to the structural engineer, a food and beverage subcommittee was formed and is meeting, the golf committee visited the site, a land use consultant has been hired, a proposed site plan has been drawn, a golf architect request for proposal has been distributed, food and beverage survey distributed, membership responses on the project were received, and negotiations with developer Tom Anderson, who owns the property on which Druid Hills’ driving range is located, have progressed.
“The original design of the building didn’t accommodate the growth of the residency,” Jones said.
He added that the land use consultant’s proposed site plan would resolve many of the design issues.
“Now, we have a drawing that says this is what our land use consultant said looks best,” Jones said, “but when we really start getting ready to construct it, we want to have a professional in golf architecture be the person to really tell us this is the best use and the way I would do it.”
Jones said the committee wants to create a destination out of Druid Hills clubhouse, envisioning a myriad of opportunities and activities there. The idea is to create a clubhouse that tends not solely to the golfing enthusiasts in the community, but also creates a space that the entire community could enjoy during the day and throughout the evenings.
Mike Johnson, chairperson for the golf committee, visited over 30 golf clubs across the country to see what they offer. He said FG is losing sales and proposed bringing back golf club fitting to Fairfield Glade at Druid Hills and the income that comes with it. He also proposed building a two-bay practice course and holding competitions, lessons, entertainment and practice regardless of skill level on the putting course.
He projected the revenue would increase by 5% every year and a net profit of nearly $900,000.
The town hall turned toward food and beverage when Steve Belew, F&B subcommittee chairperson, said, “I don’t play golf, but I do eat.”
Only 23% of residents participated in completing a recent survey released to the membership.
“We’d like to have more people involved in that,” Belew said.
Jones said that they want to minimize subsidies wherever possible and that is why they are putting so much effort into getting feedback from the community about what the residents are willing to support.
“Please talk to your neighbors, talk to your friends, talk with other people that are property owners,” Jones said. “Please get them to fill out surveys. It is important.”
During comments and questions from the floor, FG resident Nico CearGeo questioned the progress of negotiations with developer Tom Anderson who owns the land on which the Druid Hills Golf Course driving range sits.
“Anderson still owns the driving range as far as I know,” CearGeo said. “We’ve been working on some type of agreement or a purchase and all we get response back is you’re working on it. We were told at least several times that nothing would move forward until that was settled between us, the community club, and Anderson. What is the prognosis here?”
FGCC board president Ken Flierl said, “We’ve had conversations as late as this morning with Tom. We are probably one more iteration in memorandum of understanding with him and that will transfer the driving range to the community club. So, we would expect that we will share that memorandum of understanding more likely at the January board meeting.”
Jones added, “We are still on point where we said we would be that we’re not going to turn any dirt or do anything in terms of disturbing any land or anything like that until we know what that is.”
Despite Flierl not being at liberty to disclose more information since negotiations are still pending, Joe Fitzgerald pressed for more information on the driving range property transfer in a heated exchange.
Fitzgerald began by asking a battery of questions, “What is the swap? How much money or property is he getting in lieu of? Are we talking apples and apples or apples and oranges? Is it a cash transfer? Is it property? I was told, originally, it was going to be a land swap. What’s the value of our land and his land. That’s what I would like to know.”
“We’ll make that all public when we announce the…” Flierl began to answer.
Fitzgerald interrupted and then continued, “Tell us now so we can have an opinion on it. After you sign the paper… saying, ‘Oh, this is what he got and this is what we get,’ doesn’t do me any good.”
“You’ll have an opportunity to comment on that once we…” Flierl attempted to say.
Fitzgerald interjected, “You don’t know it? You can’t tell me now?”
After several attempts to respond, Flierl said, “I can tell you that the value of the driving range is more than the other parcel.”
“What parcel is he getting?” Fitzgerald asked.
“I’m not going to tell you that,” Flierl said.
“Why not?”
“I’m not going to tell you that until we’re finished with…” Flierl tried.
“What is he going to do with the parcel?”
Flierl said, “That’ll be up to him.”
“So, you’re giving him free reign on the parcel?”
“He’s the developer,” Flierl answered.
Continuing to step on Flierl’s words, Fitzgerald asked, “So, he can build anything he wants on it?”
“That’s correct. That’s correct. That’s absolutely correct,” Flierl said.
“And you won’t tell me where the parcel is?
“I will not tell you that, no,” Flierl answered.
“What’s the value of the parcel we’re giving him?”
Flierl responded, “It’s less than half of what the value of the driving range.”
“What’s the value of the driving range?
“It’s just over $220,000,” Flierl said.
“So, we’re going to hand him a $100,000 property?”
“Less than $100,000.”
Ted Landers echoed another residents’ views on food and beverage. Landers cited the proposed budget’s $324,000 food and beverage subsidy.
“The board has repeatedly tried to make improvements to the F&B in order to increase the revenue, and it hasn’t happened,” Landers said. “I think this is the golden opportunity to go to an outside vendor, some restauranteur, and have them come in and take the restaurant business away, because it’s obvious from the – and I’m just going to call it failings – because we haven’t been able to get rid of the subsidies and they’re increasing … and we should not be in the restaurant business.”
Others commenting from the floor made their sentiments known, one calling for a pub-like restaurant and another for fine dining.
Gary Fitch said, “Everybody thinks, for some reason, that food and beverage is the only thing getting subsidized. We subsidize golf, we subsidize the Racquet Center, we subsidize [The Center], we subsidize everything. The subsidies for golf, for example, are more than what subsidies are for food and beverage, right now. I understand the logic of your argument, but basically if you take that to its logical conclusion, we should shut down the golf courses because they cost us more than food and beverage does. Realize this: we subsidize here. Now, second thing, I have a contrary view about participation. We’ve had numerous surveys. We’ve had board elections. Why don’t you talk to the people that are here? Because we are the ones that care. The people that are not responding, ignore them.”
Jones answered, “That’s where both of those comments are more complex than meets the eye. We’re going to continue to try and get as many people involved as we can. We want to hear what people think, because it’s going to be your clubhouse. It’s not going to be mine. It’s not going to be yours. It’s not going to be the F&B committee’s. It’s going to be this community’s. So, we’re going to continue to strive to get more participation… but we will get to a point where we will have to make some decisions and we will try to listen to as many people as we are able.”
The Druid Hills steering committee members are Greg Jones, Steve Belew, Bruce Cox, Jeff Houston, Mike Johnson, Rag Jones, Dave Miser, and FGCC General Manager Bob Weber. Questions and comments regarding the Druid Hills project can be directed to druidhillsprojects@fairfieldglad.cc.
