Last month, the Fairfield Glade Community Club added $2.5 million to its reserve funds. But residents have questioned how those funds will be used and if the club could even reduce the residents’ monthly charges.
Thomas Racklyeft estimated residents could have had $16 per month refunded.
“My dues go up — you could give me $16 back,” he said.
Treasurer Bruce Cox said that account acts as a savings account for emergency expenses or larger capital projects, like the upcoming Druid Hills projects or improvements to marinas.
Cox said, “We’re trying to eliminate or minimize the amount of money we borrow.”
The club is scheduled to pay off its loan for construction of The Center in May, which will make the club debt free.
Cox added there was no increase in assessments for 2022.
“Every year, we’ll look at that and decide what we’re doing,” he said.
Racklyeft asked, “When you put it in a reserve, what controls are on there? And, the consideration that putting the money in reserve versus doing other things — where does that come before us? Do you do it in your executive sessions?”
Cox said the board would bring all reserve funding requests to the board’s monthly meetings. For example, the board has approved using the reserve fun for road paving and lake desilting.
“We approved that budget increase last month here in public,” he said. “We do not do anything in executive session that affects this budget without voting on it on Thursday in public. We don’t.”
Racklyeft said it doesn’t appear the club has a 5 or 10-year capital plan that includes how projects will be funded.
“If you say it’s an operating reserve, and that’s where it came from, the excess, but now we’re going to use it for capital,” he said.
Cox asked, “Would you rather I borrowed money?”
Racklyeft said, “It depends.”
Cox responded, “Not for me. Come May, we’re going to be debt free. I’m not promising we’ll stay debt-free. I don’t think we can. I think over the the long haul with a facility this size, debt is something we will probably have to do. But I’d like to minimize our debt and not spend money paying debt service. I’d rather spend it investing in something like Druid Hills.”
The club does have a $5.4 million line of credit it can access, secured by the Dorchester and Druid Hills golf clubs and the Multipurpose Building, established in February. However, the club’s previous line of credit, established in 2017, went unused.
Had the money been transferred to a capital reserve account, the funds would be unavailable for unforeseen expenses, Cox added.
“Personally, we ought to be happy we have $5.5 million in that reserve because of the projects we’ve got coming down the road,” he said.
Racklyeft said he is happy to have the reserve, but questioned if there is a better way to budget so that there is not such an excess in the future.
“If there’s excess revenue in there … give it back to us,” he said. “The following year, set up your budget, including capital. And if you need more, you come back to us and say you need more.”
Cox said capital projects were long-term.
“We are looking down the road,” he said. “It’s not a year-to-year budget. We look at the funds and how we go forward.”
Nico CearGeo asked about the cost of operating the amenities in the community and capital expenses for those facilities and services and how much the club subsidizes those serves.
Cox said the amenities are operating favorable to budget, and that the club does charge fees so that the people using those amenities pay for their operating costs.
“In 2021, if you just took the amenity operating budgets, we were favorable to budget for operating amenities,” Cox said. “The issue is we don’t have the capital in there. When we had debt on Stonehenge, the debt payment was not in there. Just like the debt on The Center is not in there.”
The club also does not distribute the general and administrative expenses to the various departments, Cox said.
“It’s the way that every club I’ve belonged to manages their budgets. They manage it from capital. They manage it from POA operations expense and they manage it from amenity operating expense,” Cox said. “What we monitor is how well the amenities manage their operating expenses.”
CearGeo asked how he would be able to determine amenity subsidies. That information is available in January’s amenity report.
Cox said he will expand his monthly report on a quarterly basis to include capital expenses.
In other business, the board approved the following purchase requests:
•$39,620 for a new odor control system for London Court
•$30,000 for two floating aerators for wastewater treatment plant
•$27,042 for a 24-foot pontoon boat for St. George Marina
•$13,000 for architectural and engineering drawings for a renovation of the Heatherhurst snack bar
