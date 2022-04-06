With a Cumberland County Tax Sale set for later in April, some Fairfield Glade residents are wondering what the impact will be on the Fairfield Glade Community Club and dues payments.
Resident Tom Reigle asked the Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors why they believed they had the authority to waive a requirement that all lot owners pay dues and assessments.
“The [covenants and restrictions] state that each lot will pay dues to the club,” Reigle said. “You’ve chosen not to do it that way.
“I’m not judging the decision one way or the other. I’m judging the authority to have done it without a vote of the membership.”
Board member Jeannie Miller said, “We didn’t. It was made long before we were in this position.”
Board President Ken Flierl said it had been a “handshake” deal in the past, but that was not documented.
“We felt it was best for the community and best for the county to make sure that we had an agreement in place,” he said. “That agreement was negotiated. It was published for over 30 days for members of the community to express their input on it. And then it was approved. There was really very little opposition to the agreement at that time.
“That agreement is in place, and it’s going to stay in place.”
Flierl added the agreement with the county had been vetted by the club’s attorney before it was voted on by the board. He added that the agreement did not change the covenants and restrictions of the club.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster told the audience the county was preparing for a tax sale, set Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. at the Cumberland County Justice Center, in courtroom 2.
There will be about 426 parcels up for sale to the highest and best bidder to collect delinquent property taxes due to the county. The properties for sale are from the years 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008.
A complete list of properties is available from the Clerk and Master’s Office on the second floor of the Justice Center.
Many properties do not sell at the tax sale, Foster said. In that situation, the county can make a “credit bid,” though no money changes hand.
“Once the county gets them, we have the ability to wipe away some of those fees,” Foster said. The county does still have costs related to title searches, advertising and other costs that cannot be waived.
Foster’s office maintains a list of county-owned parcels it owns due to unpaid taxes and individuals can make bids on those at any time.
“That makes some of [the parcels] more marketable,” Foster said. “For example, we sell Tansi quite easily. The ones out here just don’t sell well. People tell me there’s no perceived value to the majority of those lots. Most of them are membership lots.”
While the county owns those properties, they generate no tax revenue to the county.
The agreement with the community club signed last year allows the community club to take ownership of some of those properties. In exchange, the club agrees not to charge the county its annual assessments for the tax-delinquent properties it owns.
The county has entered similar agreements with other property owners associations in the county.
Thomas Racklyeft said the club is now paying taxes on the lots it took ownership of and asked Foster, “Let’s make it zero,” estimating the tax bill at about $20,000 on the lots the community club took ownership of in the past year.
Foster said, “We have a lot of lots that do sell. I don’t know that we want to make that deal. Tansi lots move very quickly because there’s a different perceived value.
“I think we’ve got the best solution because we don’t take them in — and I can refuse those — before this agreement there would be a financial problem to take them. This at least gives them a chance to sell. They can sit in limbo if you prefer that, but I don’t,” Foster said.
Flierl announced during his Across the Board statement that the club would be offering some of those lots to adjoining lot owners to reduce the inventory of non-dues producing lots. Those buyers would be required to meet the community’s standards for merging lots and the same lot merger fees would be required.
“This will not only reduce our inventory of non-dues paying lots, but will result in larger parcels more likely to encourage the construction of additional new homes,” Flierl said.
Sewer fees would be subject to the current fee schedule.
Property was also part of Racklyeft’s comments on the Druid Hills clubhouse renovation. Last month, he presented a resolution related to property at the course owned by FGH Land Tennessee LLC, which is the listed owner of about 14.7 acres that includes the driving range and golf maintenance facility. The last sale noted for the property was $500,000 in 2017.
Racklyeft had asked the board to look into the history of the property and why it was not conveyed to the community club with the rest of the Druid Hill property.
“Part of what I asked for was to go back and do a history. Why didn’t we get that property when all that other property was conveyed to us? It seems strange to me,” he said.
Racklyeft said his concern is the club could end up paying “retail” to get the property that “we should have had to begin with.”
Flierl said Racklyeft was making “bad assumptions.”
“There’s nothing anywhere and we’ve never said anything about us paying Tom Anderson for the driving range or the maintenance facility. Your assumption is a personal assumption and it is not based on fact,” Flierl said.
Racklyeft said an appraisal of the property had been termed “confidential.”
“I think it should be made public to us,” he said.
