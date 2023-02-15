Fairfield Glade Community Club has engaged Private Club Associates, a club/community management and consulting group, to survey residents’ opinions regarding the function and components of a new Druid Hills clubhouse.
Members received an email containing the survey link on Friday, Feb. 10.
“Your opinions are valuable and are needed to assure the best possible member experience,” said an eblast from the FGCC Druid Hills Steering Committee. “It is very important that as many members and spouses/significant others as possible take the survey online.”
Residents are asked to complete and submit the survey by 11 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20.
Responses will be completely confidential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.