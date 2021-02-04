COVID-19 vaccines remain in short supply in Tennessee, frustrating health officials seeking to distribute doses more quickly and residents trying to secure vaccine appointments.
The Cumberland County Health Department is offering appointments for vaccines, but Gerry Miller worries that some of the most vulnerable residents may miss out because they don’t understand the process.
“They have no advocate,” Miller said.
Miller has had both doses of his vaccine, thanks to a neighbor who called to let him know about the appointments process.
“I was in the traffic for the first clinic Jan. 2,” he said. “I finally gave up and left.”
A few days later, a neighbor called to tell him he could call the health department for an appointment. He was able to get through and get an appointment quickly.
But demand for the vaccine continues to exceed supplies.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, Tennessee has received 998,875 doses of the two vaccines currently available: Moderna and Pfizer, which have emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Tennessee reports it has administered 654,537 doses. Both vaccines require two doses given about three weeks apart.
A request to the Tennessee Department of Health for information on how many doses have been administered in Cumberland County was not returned by press time. However, the department reports 4.18% of the county’s estimated 60,000 residents have received one dose, and 5.13% have had both shots.
President Joe Biden announced last week he hopes to ramp up vaccine deliveries in the next three weeks and expects to provide enough doses to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of summer or early fall.
The administration plans to purchase another 100 million doses from Pfizer and Moderna. A third vaccine, a one-dose shot from Johnson & Johnson, is expected to seek emergency authorization in the coming weeks.
The CDC said it would make about 10.1 million first and second doses available this week, up from the weekly allotment of 8.6 million. But it is unclear how long the surge of doses could be sustained.
Each Monday evening, federal officials review data on vaccine availability from manufacturers to determine state allocations based on the population of people 18 years old and older.
On Tuesdays, states are notified of their allocations where they can specify where they want doses shipped. Deliveries begin the following Monday.
The process for ordering second doses begins each week on Sunday night.
About half of the more than 44 million doses distributed to states have been administered.
The reason more of the available shots in the U.S. haven’t been dispensed isn’t entirely clear. But many vaccination sites are apparently holding large quantities of vaccine in reserve to make sure people who have already gotten their first shot receive the required second one on schedule.
Tennessee is currently receiving about 80,000 doses per week. Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey has said the state is prepared to ramp up vaccination efforts, but it doesn’t have the supply available to do that yet.
The state is distributing doses to counties based on their population, a letter from Gov. Bill Lee to Shelby County representatives, said.
Vaccines are distributed to county health departments and to commercial pharmacies who are inoculating residents of long-term care facilities, such as Good Samaritan Society at Fairfield Glade. Residents and staff are in the first vaccination phase under the state plan. Pharmacies are not offering vaccines to the general public at this time.
Vaccinations for the public is being done by staff of the Cumberland County Health Department, which has a drive-thru vaccination site at the Cumberland County Community Complex.
Right now, Cumberland County is offering the vaccine to health care workers, first responders, mortuary workers, corrections workers, who fall into the 1a1 and 1a2 phases, and individuals age 75 and older.
“The Tennessee Department of Health is solely responsible for the procedures and strategy for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine for the state of Tennessee,” said Ken Flierl, president of the Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors. “This responsibility covers the allocation of the vaccine doses, the location for the distribution of the vaccine and the procedures for administering the vaccination.”
Each county is moving through the state’s vaccination plan as supply allows, which means some counties have opened up vaccination to teachers and child care workers, the 1b group. Though federal officials had recommended extending vaccine availability to individuals 65 years and older, most Tennessee counties remain at the 75 and older group. A few counties do offer the vaccine to individuals 70 years old and older.
The state first extended vaccine availability to people in the 75 and older group in early January. The first clinic in Cumberland County included 981 vaccines, though the first-come, first-served availability resulted in long waits and complaints of not having restrooms available.
“The criticism that the first day of vaccine distribution of 981 doses by the health department did not run smoothly and appeared to be disorganized was appropriate,” Flierl said.
Since then, however, Cumberland County has instituted an appointment process for receiving the vaccine. Individuals who fall into the current categories for vaccination can register online to be placed on a waiting list for an appointment.
Individuals can register for the waiting list at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/cumberlandpriority.
Or, you can call the health department at 931-484-6196 to schedule an appointment. Call volume has greatly increased at the department, so it could take several tries to get through.
While Miller said he found the process simple, he knows there are many of his neighbors who don’t use the internet or have email. They may not even be aware they need to consider getting the vaccine, he said.
He thinks about his late wife, Madeline, who passed away in March. For several years, she had suffered from moderate dementia, he said. While she was in reasonably good health before falling ill, she still relied on him for cooking, driving and overseeing her medication. She didn’t use email.
“My question is, how many ‘Madelines’ do we have among our residents?” Miller asked.
Many seniors live alone or do not have family in the area, he noted. He says he’s willing to organize such a process, but says he needs the board’s support to reach out to the most residents.
“Then, when and if doses become available, we’re ready,” he said, adding that it might be possible to have volunteers administer doses to those individuals.
Flierl said the Community Club has reached out to county leaders to convey their willingness to help with vaccine distribution.
“The board of directors has communicated on more than one occasion through our Cumberland County officials to the health department that the Community Club is eager to provide whatever assistance is needed to aid in the vaccination of residents,” he said during the Jan. 28 board meeting.
That includes offering the use of Community Club facilities, providing staff to assist in traffic and crowd control, and sharing information through its communications network.
The club has also reached out to retired medical professionals living in Fairfield Glade to compile a list of individuals who would be willing to volunteer to help the health department.
“We can assure you that we all share your vaccination concerns. We’d like nothing better than to be able to provide for any opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to every member of the Fairfield Glade community that is interested in receiving one. If we are given the opportunity to participate in the vaccination effort, we will do everything in our power to ensure the maximum number of residents are able to receive the vaccine,” Flierl said.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 225 active cases in Cumberland County on Sunday. There have been 86 deaths due to COVID-19 in Cumberland County since the pandemic began in March, an increase of six since Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.