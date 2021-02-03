Fairfield Glade Fire Department is recruiting full-time community residents to fill one vacant community-at-large board of directors position.
The ideal candidate will have a working knowledge and experience with fire departments, local government, related private industry administration or experience working on or with board of directors in non-profit public benefit organizations.
Highly desirable candidates will have experience in general organization administration, fund raising, marketing or human resources.
Those interested should submit a letter of interest and their résumé via email to Larry Brilliant, FGFD board vice president, at LBrilliantFGFD@gmail.com, before the Feb. 5 deadline.
Visit www.fairfieldgladefire.org for more about the department.
