So you want to do some landscaping around the house.
There’s more to it than simply picking out plants that you think will look nice in a certain spot.
Much more.
But here’s a quick piece of advice from horticulture expert Lucas Holman that might save you some grief later: Do your research before buying.
That was the strongest message the Wilson County director of University of Tennessee/Tennessee State University Extension gave to 135 people who gathered March 15 at Fairfield Glade Community Church to hear his presentation on landscaping “do’s and don’ts.”
Of all the missteps Holman sees in landscaping, he said “No. 1 starts off with the wrong plant in the wrong spot.”
Holman once saw Heuchera planted in a Walmart parking lot in full daylong sun even though the plant needs shade and is native to woodlands and wet areas.
“I can’t think of a better place than in the middle of a Walmart parking lot,” he joked to the audience, which erupted in laughter.
He also told of a landscaper who planted hostas exposed to full sun around a pool.
“And what do you know about hostas?” he asked the audience, composed mostly of members of Fairfield Glade Garden Club, which sponsored the program. Many were quick with the answer, shouting “Shade!”
Yep. The landscaper, Holman said, “had no clue what he was doing with that.”
Holman also sees plants intended for decoration but are difficult to control. He saw that one such plant, horsetail, “took over” the front of a housing subdivision where it was planted.
He was alarmed when he saw invasive kudzu growing in a home garden with an irrigation system. The audience was nearly horrified because the fast-spreading vine blankets native grasses and completely covers rows of tall, mature trees, depriving them of sunlight.
Holman’s advice included making sure a plant can survive under specific conditions in your yard. He knew of a homeowner who planted an apple tree in a low spot that retained water. The tree died. The homeowner then planted another apple tree in the same spot. That one died, too.
“If you got a low spot in your yard that’s just going to hold water, you’re going to be very limited to what you can grow,” he said.
Holman urged buyers to beware of plants that are on sale at very low prices and have obvious signs of disease or infestations of harmful bugs. Those plants likely cannot be saved.
“We have got to be smart shoppers,” he said.
Some of Holman’s advice might have been obvious to experienced landscapers in the audience, but maybe not to anyone new at gardening. He said if you want a small plant, make sure you don’t buy one that will grow tall or you eventually will be faced with some otherwise needless work.
“There’s no reason to plant something that you’re going to have to prune every year,” he said.
Holman suggested that gardeners might want to look for plants that serve their purpose while requiring the least amount of attention.
“Nobody ever calls my office and says ‘I want a high-maintenance landscape plant,’” he said, again drawing laughter.
Perhaps less obvious might be his advice to avoid plants associated by name with bugs that can be harmful – even fatal – to them. As examples, Holman mentioned laurels, which are in the peach tree family and therefore are vulnerable to the peach tree borer; ash trees, which can become infested with the emerald ash borer; and the squash bug.
“So if a plant has a bug named after it, you’re going to get that bug,” he said.
He also said to stay away from trees named after regions far from Tennessee because they won’t fare well here. Quizzing the audience and leading them to the obvious answer, he asked: “A Colorado blue spruce should only be grown in what state?”
“Colorado,” the audience responded with chuckles. “Now think about Alberta spruce, native to Canada,” Holman continued. “How do you think that does in Tennessee?” There was more laughter.
Holman pointed out other “do’s and don’ts,” including the need to avoid over-fertilizing, over-watering and recklessly injuring trees with weed trimmers, and he urged gardeners to seek reliable information on plants they want to use.
“So research your plants a little bit more before you get ’em in the garden,” he said. Have a landscaping question? Holman can best be reached by email at lholman1@utk.edu.
