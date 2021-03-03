Fairfield Glade Rotary Club held a program via Zoom on the 116th birthday of Rotary International and World Understanding and Peace Day on Feb. 23.
Renowned experts Dr. Gail Cassell, senior lecturer in the Department of Global Health and Social Medicine, Harvard Medical School, and Dr. Dmitry Maslov of the Russian Academy of Science in Moscow presented on the concept of international health care diplomacy, with particular interest in the global pandemic of tuberculosis and multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis.
As COVID-19 has reiterated, complex illnesses, infections and diseases are a worldwide issue and it is the focus of international health care and science diplomacy to apply the sharing of informational studies and cooperative efforts of the world’s top scientists, geneticists and molecular epidemiologists to work in concert with each other to form best practices, treatments and protocols regarding worldwide health issues.
The presentation coincided not only with Rotary International’s mission to eradicate polio worldwide, but also with Fairfield Glade Rotary’s February theme “Peace Building and Conflict Resolution.”
Cassell said science diplomacy will be absolutely required to be able to defeat drug-resistant TB in the coming decades.
Cassell said, “[Tuberculosis] is the oldest known infectious disease known to mankind. Prior to COVID, it was the leading infectious cause of death worldwide. … The major contributor, we learned from this series of studies, to the persistence of the crisis, not only of TB but multi-drug-resistant TB, is that policies were based on dogma and not on science.”
Cassell added that the dogmatic myths surrounding the infectious disease further prevented countries from emphasizing infection control and implementing treatment.
The goal of science diplomacy is for countries to be able to collaborate and cooperate for the development of medical infrastructure globally for screening, diagnosis and effective treatment therapies in the future.
