A great and wonderful woman who gave of herself to her community was given her wings in return.
Author, writer, racquet sports enthusiast and tennis player, senior olympian and medalist, veteran supporter, Cumberland County Ms. Senior Tennessee 2015, and avid community volunteer, Beverly Schwind passed away on Feb. 22.
She was 87.
To know her was to adore her. Beverly Schwind, known to her friends as Beve, was a sincere smile and a comforting hug. She was warm sunshine to a weary garden of people, a breath of fresh air.
She was a precious friend.
“Beve was a woman of substance; caring, kind, good athlete and an author of some wonderful newspaper articles for many years in the Glade Sun,” said Pat Gruet. “I for one looked forward to her weekly articles on the simple pleasures of her early life and her refreshing stories of her life in Fairfield Glade. A true treasure is gone but not forgotten.”
Schwind was born in Toledo, OH. She became a licensed practical nurse in 1972. She married Jim Schwind on Sept. 13, 1952. They had four children, 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She and her friend, Sue Donner, starred in “Patches and Pockets: Kids Have Rights, Too” children’s television show produced at WTOL Toledo, OH, a CBS affiliate. For 18 years, she and Donner wrote all the sketches and performed as Patches and Pockets for the top-rated show which won the 1985 Cleveland Emmy Awards.
On her biography for authorsden.com, she wrote, “I was a rag doll on television, now I am in Tennessee writing books and playing tennis.”
By 1996, she began accumulating awards for her athleticism in the Senior Olympics, winning many state and national medals for tennis, softball and basketball. She became a writer and author, with weekly columns called “Patches of Life” and other contributions from the many organizations she was a member appearing in the Glade Sun, as well as three devotional books and a host of other contributions to other publications. She was also a co-founder of the Write Touch Inspirational Writers Group in 2000, and kept it going for 22 years.
In 2015, she was crowned Ms. Senior Cumberland County.
“When you needed her assistance, she was there to help,” said Ms.Senior Cumberland County Association chair, Noelani DeRossett. “I miss her smile.”
She always had something to say, offering nuggets of wisdom or optimism and interesting observations dappled with enthusiasm. She had a glad hand in so many community organizations and clubs, always volunteering her precious time for others.
When you think of how much time precious friends like Schwind have on Earth, you pause as you consider how much of it she offered to others.
People all are time-sensitive beings, but, even so, she never stopped to think of time as her own, but something she could give, share and spend helping and loving others. She sowed her time into the garden of people who grew around her and flourished because of her sunny disposition and careful nurturing.
When you think about time in that way, it’s pretty remarkable the investment she made with hers.
How that time is used matters a lot. It is perpetual and affects others. Schwind made her time count for the better. She touched so many people; and the ripples that dear friend, the small but mighty, optimistic, ever-smiling lady, made will never end.
She spent her time well and tended her garden of people. And as the proverb goes, “You reap what you sow,” she was blessed with many exceptional chapters on her timeline, many patches of her life. She carefully stitched together those patches of her life and made a quilt of memories for her family and friends to cherish, to think of and be warmed by.
And if time is the only currency we really have, may we budget it, invest it and spend it wisely, just as she did.
Rest easy, Beve. Your garden ever blooms.
Her family said a memorial service of her life will take place later this spring.
