It’s time for boat owners to purchase Fairfield Glade boat stickers for 2021.
Stickers can be purchased at either of the marinas; remember to bring along the Fairfield Glade membership card and boat registration.
At this time, St. George Marina hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Dartmoor Marina hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. This schedule provides marina operations 7 days a week, weather permitting.
Stickers are $16 for boats with no motor and $21 for motorized boats.
The Lakes Patrolman will be patrolling and checking boats for the 2021 stickers.
Boaters have until June 30 to purchase boat stickers. Affix stickers to boats as soon as you get them. Owners can be cited for non-compliance. Boaters are asked to be responsible by making their vessels legal.
The boats stored in the parking lot area for the winter need to be out of this area by April 1, except for those that have extended lot storage.
