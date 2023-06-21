It’s time for boat owners to purchase Fairfield Glade boat stickers for 2023.
Stickers can be purchased at either of the marinas; remember to bring along the Fairfield Glade membership card and boat registration.
Through April and May, St. George and Dartmoor Marinas are open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week.
This schedule provides marina operations seven days a week, weather permitting.
Stickers are $19 for boats with no motor and $24 for motorized boats.
The Lakes Patrolman will be patrolling and checking boats for the 2023 stickers.
Boaters have until June 30 to purchase boat stickers.
Affix stickers to boats as soon as they are purchased. Owners can be cited for non-compliance. Boaters are asked to be responsible by making their vessels legal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.