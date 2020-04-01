I have had several residents in Fairfield Glade asking me, “What can we do in our homes and community to help prevent this virus from spreading?”
If you have access to a computer, go to the CDC website and search for “How to protect your family from the COVID-19 virus.”
Practicing social distancing, washing your hands, and wiping down all surfaces you come into contact with in your home are ways to help assure your safety.
I was also asked about cleaners that we often have in our homes.
Disinfectant cleaners are good to use but follow the directions. Never mix cleaners for what you may think would be better results!
Attached is an article from the CDC on the dangers of mixing household cleaners:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends routine cleaning of surfaces to limit the spread of COVID-19. Several agencies are trying to remind people about the dangers of mixing household chemicals.
People are very concerned right now and may not be thinking about the dangers of mixing cleaners. Some departments have shared information on social media listing combinations of chemicals that can either create toxic fumes or be highly corrosive. Departments should consider delivering a public service announcement to the populations they serve reminding them of the following deadly combinations:
• Bleach + vinegar = chlorine gas. This can lead to coughing, breathing problems, burning and watery eyes. Chlorine gas and water also combine to make hydrochloric and hypochlorous acids.
• Bleach + ammonia = chloramine. This can cause shortness of breath and chest pain.
• Bleach + rubbing alcohol = chloroform. This is highly toxic.
• Hydrogen peroxide + vinegar = peracetic/peroxyacetic acid. This can be highly corrosive.
EMS departments should also keep these symptoms in mind during the current pandemic, as it’s possible you may be dispatched out on such a call.
This U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) also offers the infographic “Keep Your Family Safe From Household Chemicals” (PDF, 242 KB). In it, USFA stresses the importance of proper storage and handling of household cleaners, following instructions on labels and never mixing products and keeping them out of reach from children.
Source: USFA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.