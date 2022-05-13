The Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary will have its 11th annual Celebration of Life Butterfly Release Saturday, June 11.
This is an event designed to remember loved ones by releasing a butterfly in their honor. It is an uplifting, joyful experience to watch as your butterfly flutters toward the blue sky symbolizing the lasting love and the spiritual renewal of a new season.
The event will take place at the Cumberland County Courthouse gazebo. The program will begin at 9 a.m.
All proceeds from the event will assist the non-profit Hospice of Cumberland County in providing quality end-of-life care and grief support for individuals and their families.
Butterflies are $25 each or $100 for five. In addition to releasing the butterflies, the ceremony includes the reading of each loved one’s name designated by each butterfly, a blessing, special music and commemorative readings.
Forms to order butterflies are available at Hospice of Cumberland County’s office or by calling 931-484-4748 or 317-345-1010.
Forms may also be found at various churches and businesses in Cumberland County.
Butterfly orders are due by June 3.
For those unable to attend, butterflies may still be released in honor of their chosen loved one.
The Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary thanks the public for their support of this event.
Visit the Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary Facebook page or call Hospice of Cumberland County at 931-484-4748 for more.
