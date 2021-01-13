Recently retired Fairfield Glade Fire Department Fire Board member Cyd Riede was recognized for her outstanding service to the department.
Riede has willingly donated her time, talent, expertise, insight and personal financial support while serving from October 2017-December 2020.
Riede’s greatest contribution has been serving as chair of the department Board’s Fundraising/Outreach Committee, developing and implementing fundraising and outreach action plans that have resulted in thousands of dollars for the Fairfield Glade Fire Department.
She spearheaded quarterly campaigns to raise monies for new engine hoses, a hydrant truck, turnout gear, extrication equipment and more.
Riede and her husband, Ron, moved to Fairfield Glade from Naperville, IL, 17 years ago. She previously was employed as a director of Supply Chain/Logistics for Uniroyal Plastics and later a software engineer for SAP.
She earned her B.S. in accounting and computer science and added a M.B.A. in finance from the University of Missouri.
In addition to her Fairfield Glade Fire Department work, Riede has been active in many other organizations.
A few of them include serving as a board member on the Fairfield Glade Neighborhood Watch Coaliton, chair of the Fairfield Glade Lakes Committee (Lake Malvern), director of Friends of Cumberland County Animals, and serving on the planning commission of Alzheimer’s Tennessee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.