Enrollment is now underway for the Center for Lifelong Learning fall classes.
Classes will be Oct. 3-Nov. 17, with most classes at Roane State Community College’s Cumberland County Campus at 2567 Cook Rd., Crossville.
In partnership with Roane State, the Center for Lifelong Learning seeks to provide Cumberland County residents and visitors with an opportunity to experience a supportive, community-based environment with enriches the lives of adults, regardless of age, background or educational level, through continued learning.
All class presenters are volunteers who wish to share their knowledge and experience with others. Classes are designed to reflect community interests and may include classroom sessions, field work, trips or other activities.
A $40 membership fee is due from new students or those who have not paid for 2022.
Registration is open even after classes begin. All classes are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Go to roanestate.edu/cll to register or for more information.
Email cllteam@cllcrossville.org to ask direct questions, suggest class topics or volunteer as a presenter.
Fall classes include:
Beginning Knitting. This two-session class will lead participants through a simple finger-less mitt. Two sessions: Oct. 31 and Nov. 7.
Styles of Long Term Care Insurance. Those enrolled in this class, will be taught how to protect their assets and family should they ever require long-term care. One session: Nov. 1.
Beyond Basics of iPhones and iPads. This interactive class builds upon the basic Apple products for users experienced with their technology. Bring iPhones and/or iPads to class. Three sessions: Nov. 14-16.
Life Insurance That Fits Your Needs. The mission of this class is to educate members on the types of life insurance and give examples of where certain types make the most sense. One session: Oct. 19.
Tour the Pioneer Hall Museum in Pleasant Hill. Class will be at Museum in Pleasant Hill. Tour the museum with volunteer curator Sharon Weible to about the rich history of this first building in Cumberland County to be listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. One session: Oct. 17
The ABC’s of Medicare. This class will provide a clear understanding of the components of Medicare and how best to address the gaps within those areas. One session: Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The Common Soldier in the American Revolutionary War. Join JC Davis as he dresses the roles he describes in his discussion about the weapons, food, diseases and other issues facing the common soldiers from both sides of the battles. One session: Oct. 26.
U.S. Army Rangers. This class, taught by a retired Army Ranger, will help clarify what an Army Ranger is, and the differences between a “Tabbed Ranger” versus a “Scrolled Ranger.” One session: Oct. 12.
Introduction to Tennessee State Government Structure. As Election Day approaches, this class will cover the basics of Tennessee state government — the positions, the hierarchy and organization, to enable students to understand the offices for which they are encouraged to vote. One session: Oct. 24.
Share Your Travel Experience in 2021 and 2022. It’s exciting to finally able to travel again; participants are encouraged to share U.S. or overseas trip experience from the past year with others. One session: Oct. 12.
Choosing the Right Senior Living Option for You. It’s never too early to plan for the future. This informative class will discuss the decision-making process for selecting the options to explore for your final years. Each of these three-session classes will build upon the previous session and end with a panel of experts from various housing options. Three sessions: Oct. 20, 27 and Nov. 3.
HAM It Up. Learn about amateur radio operators and why their service is so important. The instructor is a long-time pro who has been a licensed operator, serving his country and community in maintaining radio contact since 1983. One session: Nov. 10.
An Overview of Hospice Services. This class will detail the exceptional services provided, coverage of medical expenses and the difference between profit and not-for-profit hospice organizations. Staff members of Hospice of Cumberland County will lead the discussion. One session: Oct. 3.
Sing A-Long with Julianne. An instructor will lead a good, old-fashioned sing-a-long featuring patriotic, gospel, folk songs and other favorites. Each session will feature different types of songs. Oct. 24, Oct. 26 and Nov. 1.
What is a Professional Care Manager? This informative class details what type of services a professional care manager can provide for participants and their loved ones when dealing with this overwhelming decision. One session: Oct. 11.
Trail Building Tour. Class will be on the Overlook Trail. Many hiking outdoor trails often ask how they are designed and constructed. Select from one of three dates to learn from a Certified Master Trail Builder and tour an active trail building site. Choose one date: Oct. 5, Oct. 12 or 26 (class taught on the Overlook Trail).
Backyard Composting. Healthy plants come from healthy soil. Class participants will be taught how to build healthy soil in your garden by using compost, which can be easily made with landscape trimmings and food scrapes. Save money on fertilizers, too. One session: Oct. 18.
An Overview of Buddhism. Join this discussion and learn from an ordained Buddhist minister about the history, beliefs, practices and various forms of Buddhism. One session: Oct. 13.
Updates From NASA. An area meteorology expert will share his insights on NASA weather-related activities. Join in the discussion about NASA’s global and regional climate models to help understand the causes and effects of climate change. One session: Nov. 9.
Today’s Christian Orthodox Practices. Two instructors will lead this discussion about the everyday practices of the Christian Orthodox and how they differ from the traditional Catholic practices. One session: Nov. 17.
Living The Dream As an Air Force Pilot. The instructor will share his 38 years of experience flying the fastest airplanes in the world in reconnaissance and combat missions in Vietnam, Bosnia, Somalia and all seven continents. One session: Oct. 10.
Let’s Learn to Play Mahjong. Back by popular demand, this fun and exciting game will be taught in four sessions. Each session will be dedicated to reviewing the last session and building on a new element. Four sessions: Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25.
An Overview of the Basics of Bridge. During this six-session class, students will become familiar with the rules, practice bidding and play practice hands. Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27; Nov. 3 and 10.
Show Us Your Upcycle Talent! Show off those creative talents in turning rejects into treasures. The class will tour the Habitat for Humanity ReStore and hear about their operation in our community, then each student can select an item from the shelves from which they will create a “treasure” to share with the class and ReStore staff at the second session. Two sessions: Oct. 25 and Nov. 8.
Civil Air Patrol. Join this class to learn how to participate in this all-volunteer organization as aircrew members, ground search and rescue teams and other support positions. The instructor will give the evolution of Civil Air Patrol, from its roots in World War II to today’s role in emergency services, cadet programs and aerospace education. One session: Nov. 8.
The Center for Lifelong Learning is a 501(c)(3) organization, staffed by volunteers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.