Who says golf can’t change someone’s life? Good Samaritans Society of Fairfield Glade is pleased to announce its first annual 9-Hole Best Ball Scramble golf outing to be held at the Crag at Heatherhurst Golf Course on Sunday, Sept. 29, with a 2:30 p.m. shotgun start. It is a 9-hole Best Ball Scramble.
Proceeds from the outing will benefit the GSS Scholarship Fund for an employee (to be determined) who is furthering their education in senior care.
The cost for a four-man team entry is $200 or $50 for individuals. This includes a round of golf and cart, dinner on the patio, prize money and a donation to the scholarship fund. Entry forms are on the tournament tables at all four Fairfield Glade Golf Courses.
A maximum of 18 four-player teams will be allowed for this event. If you don’t have a full team, please join us and you will be paired up with three other players.
Monetary donations are welcome from individuals and businesses or you can become a hole sponsor: Gold $100, Silver $50, Bronze $25.
To ensure your spot, be sure to pick up an application and send it in. Deadline to register is Sept. 22.
For additional information, contact Sharon Ellis at 248-2125.
