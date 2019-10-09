Fulfilling the requests of many photographers, a “Selecting, Enhancing, Sharing, Filing & Storage of Your Photos” class has been scheduled for Oct. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fairfield Glade Community Center. The presenter is award winning photographer Ed Stone who also lives in the Glade. His works have been highly acclaimed by the Society of American Travel Writers and other national photo contests. He has been published in the Chicago Tribune, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, AAA Magazine, Tennessee Golf Quarterly, GoGolfandTravel.com and many others publications and outlets.
This photography course was sold out in June and August and is being presented again as an evening activity. The course has been developed for both novices as well as advanced photographers. Whether you shoot photos with a smartphone or digital camera, this course will guide you through how to select the best shots you’ve taken, how to enhance, how to share and the awesome task of filing your images so you can find them later.
Feel free to bring your cameras and smart phones to the session and your questions you might have about settings, downloading and more. Reservations are limited to 16 participants on a first-come basis.
The photography course covers not only lighting, composition, editing and filing, but also gives tips on sharing with social media and creating videos you may want to share with family and friends and suggested sites for online storage.
Advanced registration is requested in order to plan for a more focused session. The cost is $25 per person and can be paid by check, cash or money order. Please send your name, address, e-mail, phone number and payment to: Ed Stone, 19 Heatherhurst Ct., #7, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558. If you have questions, please e-mail Stone at ed@edstone.net. All registrations must be received by Oct. 14. Your registration will be confirmed to the e-mail you send with your fee.
Stone is a native of Georgia and a graduate of the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism. He has an extensive background in the travel, hospitality and entertainment industries. He is a prize-winning photographer and the executive producer of many network and syndicated television specials.
