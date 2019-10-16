The following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department for Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2019:
Sept. 29: Lakeshore Circle, Vandalism. A subject reported someone vandalized their vehicle over a possible relationship dispute.
Sept. 30: Bromley Lane, Burglary. A resident reported items missing from their garage and is unsure of the date the items taken.
Sept. 30: Wycliff Lane, Credit Card Fraud. A resident reported fraudulent use on their credit card.
Sept. 30: Westchester Dr., Arrest. A subject was stopped for a traffic violation and arrested for driving on a suspended license.
Sept. 30: Norcross Rd., Contractor Fraud. A resident reported that they had a majority of work completed but not satisfied. A review of this incident is being conducted.
Oct. 1: Mountain View Dr., Contractor Fraud. A resident reported being a victim of contractor fraud an investigation and prosecution has begun.
Oct. 2: Camelot Lane, Theft. A resident reported their debit card being taken from a former roommate.
Oct. 4: Hunter Wood Court, Arrest. A subject was arrested for DUI after a vehicle crash with no injuries.
Security Tip of the Week
Protecting your personal information can help reduce your risk of identity theft.
There are four main ways to do it: know who you share information with; store and dispose of your personal information securely, especially your Social Security number; ask questions before deciding to share your personal information; and maintain appropriate security on your computers and other electronic devices.
Lock your financial documents and records in a safe place at home, and lock your wallet or purse in a safe place at work. Keep your information secure from roommates or workers who come into your home.
Limit what you carry. When you go out, take only the identification, credit and debit cards you need. Leave your Social Security card at home. Make a copy of your Medicare card and black out all but the last four digits on the copy. Carry the copy with you, unless you are going to use your card at the doctor's office.
Before you share information at your workplace, a business, your child's school or a doctor's office, ask why they need it, how they will safeguard it and the consequences of not sharing.
Shred receipts, credit offers, credit applications, insurance forms, physician statements, checks, bank statements, expired charge cards and similar documents when you don't need them any longer. Destroy the labels on prescription bottles before you throw them out.
Don't share your health plan information with anyone who offers free health services or products.
Take outgoing mail to post office collection boxes or the post office. Promptly remove mail that arrives in your mailbox. If you won't be home for several days, request a vacation hold on your mail.
When you order new checks, don't have them mailed to your home, unless you have a secure mailbox with a lock.
Consider opting out of prescreened offers of credit and insurance by mail. You can opt out for five years or permanently. To opt out, call 1-888-567-8688 or go to optoutprescreen.com. The three nationwide credit reporting companies operate the phone number and website.
Prescreened offers can provide many benefits. If you opt out, you may miss out on some offers of credit. Make sure you know who is getting your personal or financial information.
Don't give out personal information on the phone, through the mail or over the Internet unless you've initiated the contact or know who you're dealing with. If a company that claims to have an account with you sends email asking for personal information, don't click on links in the email. Instead, type the company name into your web browser, go to their site, and contact them through customer service. Or, call the customer service number listed on your account statement. Ask whether the company really sent a request.
Before you dispose of a computer, get rid of all the personal information it stores. Use a wipe utility program to overwrite the entire hard drive.
Before you dispose of a mobile device, check your owner's manual, the service provider's website or the device manufacturer's website for information on how to delete information permanently and how to save or transfer information to a new device. Remove the memory or subscriber identity module (SIM) card from a mobile device. Remove the phone book, lists of calls made and received, voicemails, messages sent and received, organizer folders, web search history, and photos.
Keep your browser secure. To guard your online transactions, use encryption software that scrambles information you send over the internet. A "lock" icon on the status bar of your internet browser means your information will be safe when it's transmitted. Look for the lock before you send personal or financial information online.
Use strong passwords with your laptop, credit, bank and other accounts. Be creative: think of a special phrase and use the first letter of each word as your password. Substitute numbers for some words or letters. For example, "I want to see the Pacific Ocean" could become 1W2CtPo.
Please be aware that someone is constantly trying to target you. Don't overshare on social networking sites!
