Recycling. If you’ve ever been to the Cumberland County Recycling Center on Bean Pot Campground Road, you know it’s popular with Fairfield Glade Residents.
Items that are collected at this location are:
Plastics — Nos. 1 and 2 only. No. 2 plastics are mostly jugs, which also include detergent and motor oil. No. 1 plastics are food containers, which are those clear plastic berry and deli containers. Check the bottoms of the plastic for the number.
Paper is recycled in the same bin as plastics. This includes magazines, cereal boxes, junk mail and charcoal bags.
Cardboard has its own bin. With so many people shopping online during the pandemic, the recycling center has had to add a bin for cardboard, but small amounts can be thrown in with paper and plastic.
Glass has its own bin. It is taken to the main facility in Crossville to be crushed either fine or coarse and polished so there are no sharp edges. It can be picked up free at 96 Maryetta St., Crossville, for use in flower beds or as a filler in place of gravel.
Also recyclable at the Bean Pot location every day:
Latex paint. Latex must be opened and solidified. This can be accomplished by adding cat litter, dirt or sawdust to it. In the chance you have a full can or tub of latex, it is suggested you put a garbage bag in a cardboard box and pour some in to dry with cat litter, etc., added. The Cumberland County Playhouse will sometimes accept cans of paint for use in their set construction.
Metal. Aluminum foil, pie plates and aluminum disposable baking pans are recyclable. Tin cans from soup, beans, canned veggies and fruit, etc. can be recycled.
Many small appliances contain metal parts and if they are not working anymore, you can bring them to the center. These include electric cords and cables, computers (no monitors), shredders, printers, coffee pots and more. The workers can direct you to the correct bin.
Used motor oil.
Anything you can move out of your house. TV’s, mattresses, beds, furniture. If you can move it, they will take it.
It should be noted that all recyclables must be empty and clean (with the exception of latex paint) to prevent contamination.
Not Accepted
Alkaline batteries. They can be put in household trash or you can check with someplace like Staples to see if they take them.
Sharps. Put them in household trash. They should be in a container that can be twisted shut or sealed. If they are in a snap-on, tape the lid.
Trash bins are available at the Center for Household Waste.
The Peavine/Bean Pot Convenience Center for recycling is open 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. The center is closed Wednesday.
If you have any questions, call the main office in Crossville at 931-484-9328
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.