It was a perfect fall weekend at Fairfield Glade Racquet Center on Nov. 6-8, when 152 players from Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Ohio competed in the season finale pickleball tournament.
The 2021 Fairfield Glade Fall Round Robin was a great success and many thanks to all those who volunteered to keep the tournament moving smoothly at registration and scoring.
Winners of the three-day tournament were:
Singles | Nov. 6
Women’s 3.0 — Jerri Morgan, gold; Laura Pister, silver; Little Tiger Liu, bronze.
Women’s 3.5 — Lori Bahr, gold; Sue Marshall, silver.
Men’s 3.5 — Alex Rush, gold; Alex Mills, silver; Ray Carpenter, bronze.
Doubles | Nov. 7
Women’s 3.0 16-49 — Lisa Bagci and April Crossman, gold; Little Tiger Liu and Laura Pister, silver; Betsy Balland and Pam Campbell, bronze.
Women’s 3.0 50-69,70+ — Shari Haller and Carol Inkrott, gold; Bev Sherer and Judy Teague, silver; Tina Moran and Renee Wood, bronze.
Women’s 3.5 — Kelly Oja and Sonia Chavez, gold; Barbara Cherecwich and Toni White, silver; Dawn Bray and Sue Van Campen, bronze.
Women’s 4.0 — Lori Bahr and Julia Hazzard, gold; Donna Keasling and Tracy Watson, silver; Karen Carleton and June Lee, bronze.
Men’s 3.0 — Guild Powell and Flip Bradley, gold; Scott Hartema and Mark Taylor, silver; Skip Oja and Alonzo Murray, bronze.
Men’s 3.5 16-49 — Cade Gatlin and Reece Hall, gold; Elijia Abel and Alex Rush, silver; Trevor Frederickson and Ty Little, bronze.
Men’s 3.5 50-69,70+ — Danny Lovett and Mike Strunk, gold; Chuck Hallar and Rick Hulsey, silver; Luy Alty and Chuck Kulisek, bronze.
Men’s 4.0 — Tim Brown and Jeff Miller, gold; Tom Cloud and Mark Snowden, silver; Bob Borden and Mark Folkerth, bronze.
Men’s 4.5 — Jay Lee and Norm Riek, gold; Jeff Fitzsimmons and Jarrett Porter, silver; Shayne Summar and Patrick Timmons, bronze.
Mixed Doubles | Nov. 8
3.0— Jerri Morgan and Todd Chastain, gold; Bonnie Bradley and Flip Bradley, silver; Shari Hallar and Chuck Hallar, bronze.
3.5— Elaine Karnes and Dean Fesperman, gold; Lori Bahr and Ron Rands, silver; Kelly Oja and Skip Oja, bronze.
4.0 — April Carpenter and Ray Carpenter, gold; Tracy Watson and Tom Cloud, silver; June Lee and Jay Lee, bronze.
Many thanks go to the event sponsors, including Advanced Termite and Pest Control, myAirFeet.com, Borden Insurance Agency, Dave Kirk Automotive, Glade Reality-Jeanene Doran, Good Times, Jigsaw Health, Mountaineer Reality, ProLite and Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics.
MCing; Smokin Paw’s BBQ Food Truck deserves thanks for the great food all weekend long.
And, a big thank you to William Taylor and Dylan Nelson for their time and oversight of this tournament.
Congratulations to everyone who played and for those who earned a spot on the winner’s podium.
