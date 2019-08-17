Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity volunteer Ray Gagne was celebrated as the July 2019 Volunteer of the Month.
Gagne started volunteering with Habitat after he started visiting the ReStore and decided he wanted to support their mission of creating affordable housing. He cleans, prices and sorts incoming donations to the ReStore.
The ReStore is the largest fundraiser for Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity. All proceeds go toward building safe and affordable housing in partnership with low-income individuals and families in Cumberland County.
“Ray has done so much to ensure that incoming donations get checked out and put in the ReStore. His diligent work and positive attitude make such a difference for anyone that is around him. We are fortunate to have him as part of our Habitat family,” said Donations Coordinator Pat Wiedemann.
Gagne was born in Rhode Island and has lived in many states throughout his life. He currently lives in Pikeville with his wife. Ray retired as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) regional manager for the northeast region.
“Volunteering is good for me because I enjoy being productive,” he said. “I would like to see others get involved and volunteer.”
Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity is always in need of volunteers. Their largest need for volunteers are construction site volunteers, driver-helpers and office phone partners. No experience is necessary for any volunteer position.
To join their volunteer family, please contact Sherry at 931-484-4565 or email volunteer@cchabitatforhumanity.com.
