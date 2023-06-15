The CMC Rally for Hope sponsored annually by the Fairfield Glade Women’s 18-Hole Golf League was a huge success. The event raised $9,246, smashing last year’s record of $6500.
The tournament was played on the Heatherhurst Crag Course June 6, with perfect weather. The Women’s 18-Hole Golf League thanks the 144 golfers who played, and the generosity of the anonymous donors.
The league sold Memory, Support the Cause, and Encouragement signs, mulligans, and a move-up to the one hundred yard mark on Crag’s 9th hole for the second shot. There were also donations of gift baskets from other leagues and individuals to award.
Special thanks to the staff at Heatherhurst for making things run smoothly by assisting with bags and having the carts ready to go, the Rally committee, and the pros that did the scoring once the rounds were complete.
A lunch consisting of a delicious tossed salad topped with chicken, cookies and sweet tea was donated and served by Tom Rally, Jennifer Marcum and Desiree from the Cumberland Medical Center Cancer Center. After lunch Rally, the manager of the cancer program, shared how much the community’s help means to the patients struggling with a way to get to treatment in the form of gas cards, nutritional supplements, wound care items, and many other things that aren’t treatments but necessary for a good outcome.
Marcum is the head of Marketing and Publicity for the Cancer Center. Desiree Campbell, nurse navigator, is a compassionate nurse and the first face that a new patient sees. She guides them through the plans for their treatment.
The event for the day was a four-person scramble consisting of women, men or mixed teams divided into four flights after play was completed. Many teams tied, so after scorecard play-offs, the winners were as follows.
Flight A: In first place were Nancy Harper, Stephanie McMahon, Sandie Baillie, and Suzie Rhodes with 57. In second place were Judy Wilson, Paul Wilson, Darby O’Hara, and Mike O’Hara with 61. In third place were Bill Nagy, Tom Beaudoin, Chip Marden, and Bill Goldring with 62.
Flight B: In first place were Tammy Tubandt, Ro McCarthy, Lori Bahr, and Trish Arbuckle with 65. In second place were Judy Rich, Becky Leeper, Beth Pearsall, and Lee Houston with 65. In third place were Melanie Fawbush, Lauri Speckmann, Sandy Naruszewicz, and Sheila Hall with 65.
Flight C: In first place were Fay Lukuskie, Susan Wigington, Kathy Allard, and Cindy Rife with 67. In second place were Susan Dwyer, Mary Fisher, Diana Ackling, and Karen Sloboda with 67. In third place were John Frey, Rhonda Pariso, Tom Kress, and Joann Kress with 67.
Flight D: In first place were Ted Telle, Ann Logsdon, Kirk Parks, and Ray Logsdon with 69. In second place were Jim McKissick, Pat McKissick, Bob Laney, and Kerry Laney with 69. In third place were Sherry Stanley, Sharon Ellis, Kay Davis, and Candy Johnson with 70.
Closest to the Pin No. 3, Brenda Davis. Closest to the Pin No. 14, Judy Wilson.
