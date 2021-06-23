The Fairfield Glade Women’s 18-Hole League held their Rally for Hope event to help support cancer patients at Cumberland Medical Center in Cumberland County.
There was a threat of rain, but it held off until all participants were finished. Pink was everywhere.
CMC Cancer Support Fund provides aid with costs and services that are often essential for a cancer patient’s treatment. The funds stay local and help residents of the Cumberland Plateau.
The funds were raised by donations of basket items for a giveaway and memory signs in honor of patients who had battled cancer.
The event raised $5,120.
The committee of Sue Orris, Sharon Ellis and Candy Johnson express their thanks to all the women and men who participated and made the event such a success.
Golf groups and individuals who contributed items and baskets for the giveaway were:
Golf Groups — Bogie Babes, Lady Poets, Chicks with Sticks, Friday’s Teesetters, Golf and Gals, Twigs, and Lady Bugs.
Individuals — Sue Orris, Sharon Ellis, Candy Johnson, Joan Kupp, Darby O’Hara, Jo Huber, Ro McCarthy, Julie Kratt, Jean and Steve Kraft, Joanne and Tom Quinn, Michelle and Charles Boyer, Sherry Martin and Barb DesBiens.
Thank you so much to all of you.
A thank you to Fairfield Glade Director of Golf Jeff Houston, Heatherhurst head pro Adam Forgey and assistant pro Cody King for their help in making this event a success.
We also want to thank the Heatherhurst Golf Course staff who help load golf bags, brought around the carts, the rangers on the course and the women in the snack bar. Your help made the event a success.
A grill chicken salad lunch was provided after play by Willow Catering. Thanks to those folks who did a great job.
A special thank you to Steve Kraft who volunteered to take the wonderful group picture.
The team game was two best net scores on all holes. The teams were divided into four flights.
The winners are:
Flight 1
First place — Brenda Davis, Sophie Nahod, Marty Wennermark and Hazel Robinson with 136.
Second place — Judy Rich, Jean Kraft, Beth Pearsall and Becky Leeper with 139.
Third place — Sheryl Vorst, Jeani Miller, Angie Stanton and Lesley Lincoln with 140.
Flight 2
First place — Melanie Fawbush, Ginger Edwards, Jennifer Chramega and Sheila Hall with 136.
Second place — Dale Renton, Donna Walters, Pamela Schwer and Lauri Speckmann with 137.
Third place — Sandie Baillie, Caron Baillie, Lois Arce and Tina Bezek with 138.
Flight 3
First place — Karen Sloboda, Mia McLelland, Yong Chagnon and Young-Boon Cantey with 139.
Second place — Joanne Quinn, Tom Quinn, Michelle Boyer and Charles Boyer with 140.
Third place — Cor Custer, Janet Taylor, Susan Summers and Pat Arbuckle with 140.
Flight 4
First place — Josetta Hanson, Greg Hanson, Marie Davis and Ed Davis with 142.
Second place — Mary Snell, Sue Godfrey, Arlene Blue and Julie Bockman with 146.
Third place — Gloria Fardig, Judy Swanson, Sherry Martin and Cheryl Wolf with 147.
The winner for closest to the hole on Hole 3 was Jean Kraft. The winner of closest to the line on Hole 7 was Brenda Davis. Congratulations.
The big winners today were the cancer patients who will receive help through CMC. Watch for news of this event for 2022.
