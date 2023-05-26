The Rotary Club of Fairfield Glade will host its annual Wine on the Plateau from 2-4 p.m. June 3 at The Square.
This event, in cooperation with Crossville Heating & Cooling and Harper Acura, is a fundraiser which allows the club to contribute to charities in the community.
The event will include wine, beer and food tastings of items featured at area wine stores and restaurants.
Cumberland County participants include Chestnut Hill Winery, Good Times Wine Spirits and Brew, Peavine Wine and Spirits, Brass Lantern, Stonehenge Grille, Red’s Ale House, Christy’s Pub Grub, Spike’s Sports Grille, Romo’s, Kroger and Homestead Harvest at Cumberland Mountain State Park.
Tickets $25 per person in advance or $30 at the event and are available for purchase at The Center at Fairfield Glade, Fairfield Glade First National Bank, Chestnut Hill Winery, Good Times, Peavine Wine & Spirits or from any Fairfield Glade Rotarian.
Tickets can also be purchased online from the Rotary Club’s Facebook. Go to facebook.com/WineOnThePlateau for more information.
