The Racquet Sports Committee would like to express our excitement about all the good things going on at our community’s Racquet Center.
This past two weekends, The Racquet Center hosted Tellico Village for the club’s annual challenge. Fairfield Glade prevailed in pickleball and tennis, winning the coveted trophy.
In our October committee meeting, we discussed how pickleball and tennis continue to grow in popularity at Fairfield Glade. The commitment of players in competition and friendly play is rapidly expanding here and throughout Crossville and surrounding area.
Here are just a few of the most recent accomplishments:
• Numerous state tennis championship titles, most recently, 7.0 mixed doubles
• More than 200 players from across the country participated in the Glade’s first sanctioned pickleball tournament
• Record turnouts for local tournaments and competition
• Expanded hours during the summer
• Innovative formats for play: tag team pickleball and triples tennis
• Team challenge events for both sports
• Numerous Senior Olympic qualifiers in both sports
• Numerous fundraising events for local charities and community projects
• And so much more
If you don’t know how to play, the Racquet Center offers apprentice courses in pickleball and tennis. For those who know how to play, but are a bit rusty, both of our experienced and talented pros offer weekly clinics and lessons so you can hone up on your singles, doubles and mixed doubles skills.
The entire Racquet Sports Committee, would like to encourage you to stop by, get involved and join the fun.
