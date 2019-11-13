Fairfield Glade Community Club board member Bruce Cox explained the conceptual plans for the Racquet Center renovations at the Board meeting on Oct. 24, in which the Capital Projects Committee worked with the Racquet Sports Committee, Racquet Center staff, board liaisons and general manager to make plans to update the 1970s building to be ADA compliant.
“I’m proud of this project because we’ve taken a different format on this,” Cox said of the collaboration. “It’s an inclusive effort.”
The architectural and engineering contract bid was awarded to a firm in Cookeville, TN, whose engineers said it would be more economical to tear down the existing front office building that houses the lobby and check-in desk, and rebuild it to be ADA compliant. The committees also suggested to do the rebuild in one phase, instead of two, to save another $20-25,000. The plans for the new Racquet Center also include what the Racquet Sports Committee had asked for based on their needs. When it is finished, it will all be on one floor and ADA compliant. The exterior will resemble the Dorchester Clubhouse.
“We’ve got to update, modernize and improve,” said Cox, “and that is what we are doing here.”
The next step is to get construction drawings for the project and put the project out to bid in early January. The bids and project will then be proposed to the Financial Committee to make a recommendation to the board for approval. Cox said they would like to try and have the building done by the Fairfield Glade 50th anniversary celebration set for Memorial Day weekend.
Stonehenge Grill is now closed for the off-season to begin phase one of its renovations.
