The Fantastic Quilt Guild Quilts of Valor chapter of Fairfield Glade presented Quilts of Valor to two deserving veterans this spring.
U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Hans “Bill” Rogers received a Quilt of Valor on March 25, and U.S. Navy veteran John Lannamann was presented with a Quilt of Valor on May 5.
Rogers was born in Germany and moved to America at the age of 8. He became an American citizen at 16, in 1963.
Rogers trained as a radio relay tech after joining the Marines in 1967. He selflessly chose a duty post in Vietnam to allow a classmate with family to stay stateside and volunteered for a second tour in the same location.
Rogers was exposed to Agent Orange and was brought home for treatments in veterans hospitals.
He received his honorable discharge at the end of four years of duty.
Lannamann trained as a radioman and served on a nuclear submarine during his time in the Navy.
His duty stations were in the Pacific where his mission details were classified as top secret. He served from 1974 to 1981, and supported efforts for the Vietnam and Cold wars. Lannamann received an Honorable Discharge from the Navy in 1981.
