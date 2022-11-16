Nancy Leatherman will give a trunk show and present a program on making smocked dresses for the upcoming Fairfield Glade Fantastic Quilt Guild membership meeting.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in the fellowship hall of Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church at 231 Westchester Dr.
Leatherman, a Quilt Guild member, developed a love for smocking in 1993, when she saw a demonstration that fascinated her at the Maryland State Fair.
She began taking classes to learn to smock. Soon after, she purchased her first sewing machine to construct the dresses she had smocked.
In the years since then, Leatherman has smocked more than 100 children’s dresses, nightgowns, wreaths, and Christmas ornaments.
Smocking is essentially an embroidery technique on pleated fabric, oftentimes producing an elastic or stretchy effect.
Another way to describe smocking might be that it is work done before a garment is assembled often reducing the dimensions of a piece of fabric to about one-third of its original width, depending on the thickness of the fabric.
The art form of smocking originated in the United Kingdom and has been practiced in its current form for more than 300 years. However, some form of stitching on pleated fabric can be seen all over Europe in paintings that date back as far as the 1400s.
Garments made during this time were simply cut out and then pleating or gathering was used to shape the garment to fit its wearer and to control the fullness of the fabric.
Forms of embroidery were then used to hold the pleating in place while also providing a form of decoration to the garment.
The resulting pleating could be elastic or non-elastic, depending on the construction method chosen.
Before modern-day elastic became popular in giving certain areas of the garment a more stretchy effect, smocking was commonly used on the cuffs, bodices and necklines where the use of buttons was possibly considered undesirable.
In English smocking, the fabric is marked with dots which act as guides as the fabric is gathered into pleats. Different stitches provide varying degrees of elasticity to the pleats.
Individual smocking stitches vary considerably in tightness. As embroiderers begin to learn how to smock, oftentimes they will run a sampler of the stitches to provide practice and serve as a reference guide to follow.
Ideal fabrics used for smocking include light to medium weight and evenly woven fabrics such as cotton, poplin and cotton blends.
During her presentation and trunk show, Leatherman will describe her journey with smocking and display numerous examples of items she has smocked over the years.
The upcoming membership session will also include the monthly business meeting. It will conclude with the fat quarters drawing and the monthly show and tell.
The Fantastic Quilt Guild is a group of 100 quilters who meet on the third Friday of the month at the Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church to further the art of quilting through education, sharing, community outreach and social camaraderie. They have been meeting since 2002.
New members and visitors are welcome. Email fantasticquiltersffginfo@gmail.com for more information.
