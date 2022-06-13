The Fantastic Quilt Guild Quilts of Valor Chapter of Fairfield Glade presented a Quilt of Valor to Elon Thomas on May 12 at the Thomas house in Fairfield Glade.
Present were his wife, Betty Thomas; and Kathy Rusk and Linda Glenn of the Quilt of Valor chapter.
Thomas joined the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army in 1959.
He completed advanced mechanics training at Forts Hood and Eustis.
He served full time as a helicopter mechanic at Fort Campbell, KY.
Thomas received his honorable discharge in 1962.
