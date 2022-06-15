The Fantastic Quilt Guild Quilts of Valor chapter of Fairfield Glade presented a Quilt of Valor to W.L. “Doc” Wheeler on June 1 at the Wheeler house in Fairfield Glade.
Attending the ceremony were his wife, Dee Wheeler; Paula Ochoa, Gerald Patterson and Linda Glenn of the Quilts of Valor chapter; and numerous friends and neighbors.
Wheeler has had a lifelong love of dogs and was therefore awarded a military dog quilt.
Wheeler joined the United States Navy in 1968 and served in Vietnam from 1969-’70. He served primarily on a naval helicopter assault ship out of Da Nang when not in country.
He and other medical personnel acted in a triage capacity supporting the Marine land operations.
Wheeler received his honorable discharge in 1970 and was permanently and totally disabled per the Veterans Administration due to Agent Orange exposure.
He accepted the quilt on behalf of all of the Vietnam Veterans who suffer from the effects of Agent Orange.
