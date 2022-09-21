The Fantastic Quilt Guild Quilts of Valor chapter of Fairfield Glade presented a Quilt of Valor to Caleb McCall at the Iraq/Enduring Freedom statue at the Cumberland County Military Memorial Park in Crossville.
His wife, Marcey, and son, Huc, were in attendance, as well as Paula Ochoa and Gerald Patterson from the Quilts of Valor chapter.
McCall joined the U.S. Army in 1997. He was deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and South Korea as a gunner and squad leader, then served at various locations in the U.S. as a trainer and recruiter.
McCall received his honorable discharge in 2013.
The staff sergeant served with pride and distinction during his Army career.
While proud of all his achievements, he said his greatest honor has always been being a husband to the love of his life, Marcey, and a father to his amazing son, Huc.
