The Fantastic Quilt Guild Quilts of Valor chapter of Fairfield Glade presented a Quilt of Valor to Angelika Lamie on Aug. 15.
Quilts of Valor chapter members in attendance were Ruth Hill, Linda Glenn, and Janice Cahill.
Lamie was born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was 5 years old.
She joined the U.S. Air Force in 1979, and started her military career in administration working in military and civilian pay.
She rose in rank, becoming the recruiting and retention manager for the western region, exclusively recruiting doctors and nurses to serve overseas.
She also cared for returning disabled soldiers from Desert Storm and Desert Shield and helped them receive the medical and financial benefits from the U.S. Department of Vete-
rans Affairs that they deserved.
Lamie retired in May 2005 as a chief master sergeant, a rank very few females receive.
She suffers from severe post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of her work with disabled soldiers, and is a Gold Star Mother.
Her service dog, Shep, helps her with her symp-
toms.
