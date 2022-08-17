The Fantastic Quilt Guild Quilts of Valor chapter of Fairfield Glade presented a Quilt of Valor to James Hess on July 11 at his home in Fairfield Glade.
His wife Christine Hess was in attendance, as well as Ruth Hill and Linda Glenn from the local Quilts of Valor chapter.
Hess joined the U.S. Air Force right out of high school in 1963.
He served in Vietnam from 1966-’67 and then served at various locations in the U.S. as a trainer and computer operations specialist.
Hess received his honorable discharge in 1984.
In 2019, he had the privilege to board Honor Air Flight 28 with his fellow veteran brothers to fly from Knoxville to Washington, DC.
Hess said it was the best day of his life, and a trip he will never forget.
