The Fantastic Quilt Guild Quilts of Valor chapter of Fairfield Glade presented a Quilt of Valor to Major Caitlin Beal at the home of Chapter member Ruth Hill.
Beal’s parents, Dana and Paul, were in attendance, as well as Hill, Ochoa, Barbara Patterson and Janice Cahill from the Quilts of Valor chapter, and friends and neighbors.
Beal enrolled in 2007 as a cadet in the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Arabic and became an active-duty officer in 2011.
She also has a master’s degree in international relations with a major in terrorism prevention from Norwich University’s Logistics Branch.
Beal did one tour in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom from 2013-’14. She also worked the relief effort after Superstorm Sandy.
Beal became a reserve officer in 2020 and is still serving today.
