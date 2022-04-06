The Fantastic Quilt Guild Quilts of Valor Chapter of Fairfield Glade presented a Quilt of Valor to Sam Chiappetta on March 25 at the Chiappetta house in Fairfield Glade.
His wife, Jan, and many friends were present.
Chiappetta enlisted in the US Air Force in 1964. He trained in C141 aircraft as a diagnostic and repair technician.
He served in Okinawa, Japan, and directly supported the Vietnam War.
He later served two years stateside as staff sergeant in the inactive Reserves.
