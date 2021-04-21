On Sunday, April 11, at the Fairfield Glade Racquet Center, 34 women in four divisions (3.25, 3.5, 3.75 and 4.0) took to the pickleball courts to be crowned Queen of the Court.
The idea that “it’s too windy to play pickleball” is nothing more than a hoax.
These women played through the 15 mph gusts and gales and had a great time competing.
Queens of the Court were announced:
3.25 Division winner Josephine Cassidy;
3.50 Division winner Barbara Cherecwich;
3.75 Division winner Lori Bahr;
4.00 Division winner Robert Ann Lewis.
Thanks to the Cumberland Pickleball Ambassadors for hosting this event and congratulations to this year’s winners.
