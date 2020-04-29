Protecting the Plateau’s mission is to provide handmade masks for hometown heroes and protect those who protect the public during the COVID-19 crisis. They have organized this initiative in an effort to distribute masks made by volunteers from materials supplied by donors for health care workers, emergency services, other agencies and organizations.
Protecting the Plateau founder and coordinator Angela Witzel has been working diligently to organize the group’s wonderful and talented volunteers collecting supplies, picking up finished masks and distributing them into the community. Orders for masks go through Crossville/Cumberland County EMS Director Rick Williams to be taken to organizations in need.
So far, Protecting the Plateau has fulfilled many orders, supplying thousands of masks, and is showing no signs of stopping. They will continue to provide masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
While the group’s name is Protecting the Plateau, Williams said, “We will serve any county in need.”
To date, Protecting the Plateau has distributed over 5,000 masks to Cumberland, Fentress, Bledsoe and White counties.
Of the thousands that have been delivered, the Cumberland County School System received 800 masks, 60 were delivered to Cumberland County Playhouse, 140 went to White County, 60 masks were sent to each of the nursing homes in Cumberland County, Bledsoe County EMS received 100, and Bledsoe County prison employees received 75.
Protecting the Plateau project began when Angela Witzel, of Dogwood Exchange, and Vicki Vaden, of Grandma’s Attic Antiques, in accordance with the state’s mandates, had to close their businesses for the duration of the COVID-19 epidemic. While they were unable to work in their businesses, Witzel and Vaden partnered up to be of service and provide masks to health care workers in Cumberland County, and Protecting the Plateau was born. That vision has since branched out to include several types of agencies, not just in Cumberland County, but throughout the Upper Cumberland Region and garnered even more volunteer support.
Visit the Protecting the Plateau Facebook page to keep up with their efforts and drive events.
To get involved, donate, volunteer or place an order, email planners@cumberlandcountytn.gov.
