With the increase in the Coronavirus across our nation and state, many of us choose to spend our time outdoors away from crowds and indoor venues. Here in Tennessee in the late summer can be the hottest time of the year. Seniors are just as vulnerable to the dangers of the summer sun and heat as anyone else. There are certain situations in which those over 65 need to be more careful before they go outside into the hot weather. What follows are a few end of the summer safety tips for seniors that will help protect you before going out in the sun.
• Drink plenty of water.
Arguably, the biggest danger that seniors, along with everyone else, faces when going outside in the heat is dehydration. The problem is particularly acute for seniors because the awareness of being dehydrated may not take effect as quickly. This means that for seniors, drinking plenty of water even when you do not feel thirsty is necessary to stay hydrated. Be sure that you are consuming water, juice, or sports drinks that contain low to no amounts of salt. Sticking to water is good enough to fight off dehydration under the hot conditions.
• Wear sunscreen.
The skin tends to become more vulnerable over time, which means that seniors should apply a generous amount of sunscreen on exposed areas of the skin. You’ll want a sunscreen with a high protection factor against UV or ultraviolet rays as that is what breaks down the skin. You can also compensate by wearing light clothing that has long sleeves, regular pants, and a hat with a brim wide enough to cover the ears and neck. This will help in protecting the skin and using less sunscreen as a result.
• Set a time limit.
If you are going out in the heat, set a time limit so you do not get heat exhaustion. The hotter the temperature, the less time you should spend outdoors. So, set a time limit that is reasonable and have places to go to escape the heat. For example, if you plan to mow the yard, set a short time limit and follow it even if you do not get the mowing completed. Take five or ten-minute breaks out of the heat. If you do not feel right, go inside to the air conditioner immediately. Do not ignore the warning signs.
• Tell others before you go out.
It is important that if you plan to be outside in the heat for long periods that you tell others where you will be. This usually means if you go fishing, hiking, or engage in an activity that isolates you from the public. While participating in a public event means you have others to keep an eye on you, being out alone means that no one knows to check in on you unless they are informed. Have an emergency phone just in case you are stuck out in the heat. That can be a lifesaver when you can call for help. Carrying around an extra bottle of water or taking other little precautions can make a big difference.
Know the Warning Signs of Heat Exhaustion & Dehydration. Watch out for these warning signs to make sure you’re not suffering from heat exhaustion or dehydration: Nausea, headache, dizziness, rapid pulse, weakness, confusion, and fainting.
• Don’t forget about our fur friends either.
Overheating in pets happens just as often as their human friends. Pets can get dehydrated quickly, so give them plenty of fresh, clean water when it’s hot or humid outdoors. Make sure your pets have a shady place to get out of the sun, be careful not to over-exercise them, and keep them indoors when it’s extremely hot. Know the symptoms of overheating in pets, which include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor or even collapse. Symptoms can also include seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomiting along with an elevated body temperature of over 104 degrees.
Animals with flat faces, like pugs and Persian cats, are more susceptible to heat stroke since they cannot pant as effectively. These pets, along with the elderly, the overweight, and those with heart or lung diseases, should be kept cool in air-conditioned rooms as much as possible.
Never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle. Not only can it lead to fatal heat stroke. It is illegal! Do not leave pets unsupervised around a pool-not all dogs are good swimmers. Introduce your pets to water gradually and make sure they wear flotation devices when on boats. Rinse your dog off after swimming to remove chlorine or salt from his fur, and try to keep your dog from drinking pool water, which contains chlorine and other chemicals. Open unscreened windows pose a real danger to pets, who often fall out of them. Keep all unscreened windows or doors in your home closed, and make sure adjustable screens are tightly secured.
Commonly used rodenticides and lawn and garden insecticides can be harmful to cats and dogs if ingested, so keep them out of reach. Keep citronella candles, tiki torch products and insect coils out of pets’ reach as well. Call your veterinarian or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435 if you suspect your animal has ingested a poisonous substance. Remember that food and drink commonly found at barbeques can be poisonous to pets. Keep alcoholic beverages away from pets, as they can cause intoxication, depression and comas. Similarly, remember that the snacks enjoyed by your human friends should not be a treat for your pet; any change of diet, even for one meal, may give your dog or cat severe digestive ailments. Avoid raisins, grapes, onions, chocolate and products with the sweetener xylitol.
