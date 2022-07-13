Wild About Cats of Cumberland County suggests these tips to help cat owners keep their pets safe and healthy:
Spaying or neutering cats is a must before letting them outside. Ever seen a cat that has been “ear tipped” or “notched?” It is a surgical alteration that a free-living cat has been spayed or neutered.
These cats should never be brought to a shelter or be retrapped unless sick. Instead, they should be left in their neighborhood to provide cat population control.
Studies have shown by just being there, they prevent other cats from moving into the area — and because they’ve been fixed, they’ll never have litters of kittens.
Microchip cats. A microchip is a permanent form of identification for each cat. The chip, which is about the size of a grain of rice, is placed under the cat’s skin and it stores a unique ID code that can be detected by a special scanner at animal shelters and veterinary offices.
The code, registered in a pet-recovery database, has contact information showing who the pet belongs to. This will help return the cat if it is picked up by animal control or dropped at a vet’s office. Be sure to update contact information in the event of moving.
Make sure your cat is properly vaccinated. Cats exposed to the outdoors are more at risk of viruses, such as cat flu, which can be deadly. Make sure each cat has all the necessary vaccines before letting them outdoors, and remember that cats may need protection against other tiny invaders—like worms, ticks and fleas.
Consider the environment. Think about the surroundings and environment where the cat will be roaming. Each setting brings a different set of hazards for cats, so learn about the risks and reduce them if possible.
For example, it may be better to keep a cat indoors when possible for those who live by a highway, or have a neighbor/dog who threatens the cat.
On the other hand, some areas, such as a farm, may be safer for a cat to explore freely.
Provide enough food and water. Cats that go outside will likely get a lot more physical activity than cats that stay indoors. Always make sure the cat has access to plenty of fresh water and food.
Beware of toxic plants. Be aware of potential plant-based dangers that could threaten the cat’s health. There is an extensive list of plants that are toxic to cats, some of which can even lead to liver failure and death.
Toxic plants for cats include:
• Azaleas and rhododendrons
• English ivy
• Oleander
• Spanish thyme
• Tulip and narcissus
Keep this in mind as well when considering indoor plants as well.
Train outdoor cats to come home. The safest outdoor cats are those that are well-trained and come home regularly, or at least stay within close range of the house. Use treats, calling and, of course, lots of affection to ensure they stay nearby.
For cats that get lost, putting the cat’s litter box outside, as well as familiar items like laundry and toys, can help lure it home.
Build a cat enclosure. To keep an outdoor cat nearby, a “catio” (a.k.a cat patio) or cat enclosure is a good option. These are small enclosures, usually in the garden, on the porch or in the backyard that your cat can enjoy the outdoors in.
Cindy Hughes, president of Wild About Cats of Cumberland County, enjoys telling people that “kitties are God’s creatures he gave us to care for,” so be safe and take care of all cats.
